I-10 Tuneup Construction Continues; No Daytime Closures Planned, Caltrans Says

Highway construction along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Cabazon resumed Monday, and Caltrans advised motorists to be prepared for traffic delays during the nighttime and early morning hours this week.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Daytime work, which is restricted to the eastbound shoulder, is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon and will include removing existing barriers.

No daytime lane closures are currently planned, said Terri Kasinga, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

Next weekend and continuing through the following Friday, Caltrans is planning for alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to Main Street in Cabazon between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Crews will be excavating the center median and adding additional protective barriers for crews to work behind, among other work assignments.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began earlier this month and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.

The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in Cabazon. The next phase will include roadway between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is paid for predominately with Senate Bill 1 money, also known as the “gas tax.” The remainder is through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.