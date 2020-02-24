Jury Deliberations Begin For Men Accused of Gang Shootings, Assaults in Indio

Jury deliberations began Monday in the trial of two suspected gang members charged in a string of shootings and assaults in Indio.

Christian Yanez, 23, and Joel Vargas III, 24, allegedly targeted and attacked several male victims, including some juveniles, to advance the reputation of their criminal street gang in three separate crimes that occurred in a one-week period in January 2018.

Both men are alleged members of a street gang with origins in an apartment complex a block away from the Larson Justice Center where they are being tried. The gang’s rivals operate on the north side of the city.

The defendants are charged with multiple counts of assault using a gun, shooting a gun in a negligent manner and shooting a gun from a vehicle, along with several gang- and gun-related sentence-enhancing allegations.

Yanez faces an additional count of assault using a gun and a criminal threats charge. He is in custody in lieu of $1 million bail at the Indio jail, while Vargas previously posted $95,000 bail.

On the night of Jan. 7, 2018, the pair allegedly arrived at Neil’s Lounge and Bar at 80956 Highway 111 in Indio, and after about five minutes, got into an argument with men associated with rival gang members, according to court documents. Bar staff intervened.

Once outside, one of the defendants was heard asking the opposing group: “How do you want to die today?,” according to witness testimony. The defendants then left together, only to return minutes later, when a single gunshot was allegedly fired from their car in an area near the bar, according to prosecutors. Court documents do not specify which defendant is accused of firing the shot.

A week later, on Jan. 14, prosecutors allege the pair were involved in two shootings in northern Indio, where the rival gang operates.

The first shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m., when Yanez allegedly fired six shots at a man’s car. About 15 minutes later, he and Vargas allegedly struck up a conversation with three juveniles at the Palo Verde Apartments on Palo Verde Street in Indio.

Vargas allegedly asked the group, “Where you from?,” prompting one of the youths to answer that they were not gangbangers. After the conversation, Yanez allegedly pistol-whipped one of the minors and shot another.

Vargas’ alleged role was not disclosed, but investigators said he was present during each incident.

Officers recovered two firearms during the defendants’ arrests, “along with evidence linking them to the crimes,” according to the Indio Police Department.

Both men currently face various unconnected gun- and gang-related charges, as well.