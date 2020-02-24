NBCares: Waring International Piano Competition

We live in a very special community. Every week we are so grateful to share some of the amazing people in our desert making a difference. This week, we spotlight a local organization that has a long history of inspiring and encouraging young pianists in our Valley and beyond.

The Waring International Piano Competition has also been enabling young students in the east Valley, to appreciate classical music in a unique way. But it’s the incredible mentor behind the nonprofit that is truly creating magic!