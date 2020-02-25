Coachella Gang Member Accused of Assaulting Uncle, Grandmother With Knife

A documented gang member was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his uncle and grandmother with a knife after breaking into their Coachella home, leaving one of them injured.

Deputies responded about 9 a.m. to a family disturbance call at a home in the 52200 block of Calle Empalme, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Juan Manuel Macias, 32, of Coachella, was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vandalism and violation of a gang injunction, sheriff’s officials said.

One of the victims was left with minor injures, although it was not immediately clear which one. Their names were not released.

Authorities also arrested another documented gang member, 29-year-old Juan Macias Gonzalez of Coachella, who was not involved in the original call but was wanted on a felony warrant.

Macias, who’s being held at the Indio jail in lieu of $35,000 bail, is expected to be arraigned Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.