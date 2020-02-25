Felon Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down Man at Perris Gas Station

A convicted felon suspected of gunning down a 21-year-old man during a robbery outside a Perris gas station earlier this month was behind bars Tuesday.

Francisco Anthony Yzararraz, 26, of Perris was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of killing Gelder Funes-Lopez of Guatemala. The suspect is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll, Yzararraz was taken into custody for alleged parole violations days after the shooting, and detectives interviewed him in jail, then arrested him on suspicion of murder.

There was no word on the alleged evidence linking Yzararraz to the crime.

Funes-Lopez was confronted during an apparent hold-up and shot in the upper body about 8 p.m. on Feb. 2. Deputies and paramedics arrived within minutes, but the shooter had fled and the victim died at the scene.

According to court records, Yzararraz has prior convictions for armed robbery, gang activity and parole violations.