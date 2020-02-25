Flatbed Truck Swerves Off I-10 in Palm Desert; Destroys Trees, Spills Fuel

A flatbed truck swerved off Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Tuesday before plowing into a row of tamarisk trees and spilling diesel fuel after coming to a stop on the shoulder, but no injuries were reported.

The semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Washington Street when it veered off the roadway for unknown reasons about 9:40 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Hector Gutierrez.

The crash sent wood from the trees flying onto the roadway and onto nearby railroad tracks, prompting Union Pacific railroad police to respond to clean up the mess. No trains were delayed, Gutierrez said.

CHP officers quickly cleaned up the debris in the highway. No major traffic delays or lane blockages were reported.

Diesel fuel spilled into the dirt once the truck reached the shoulder. Riverside County Public Health and Caltrans officials responded to oversee the cleanup.