DA Seeks Death Penalty For Man Accused in Palm Springs Quadruple Killing

Prosecutors announced Monday they will seek the death penalty for a 20-year-old man charged in the shootings of four people found dead at two different locations last year in Palm Springs.

Jose Larin-Garcia of Cathedral City is facing four murder charges stemming from the Feb. 3, 2019, shootings. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders, opening him to the possible death sentence.

Three of the victims were found inside a Toyota Corolla that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads around 11:40 p.m. that night, while the fourth was found 30 minutes later lying in the street about a half-mile away.

Larin-Garcia, who remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to return to court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio for a trial readiness conference on Thursday.

NBC Palm Springs spoke exclusively with Larin-Garcia’s defense. John Patrick Dolan, who expects the trial for the case to start in September or October, after the district attorney staffs a team.

Dolan says, “it’s an interesting case because it’s four homicides at one time. I have never heard a case where it was four homicides at one time. That is a big part of the decision, I would imagine, when the District Attorney decided to make it a death penalty case. The question is, and it’s the ultimate question in any jury trial, did Mr. Larin-Garcia commit these homicides?”

During the defendant’s preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Scot Clark said Larin-Garcia was sitting in the back seat of the Corolla when he fatally shot Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive while the victim was standing next to or leaning inside the car.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but Clark speculated at the time drugs may have been involved.

After that shooting, Clark said, the driver of the Toyota sped off, but Larin-Garcia fatally shot the three other people in the vehicle then jumped from the moving car before it crashed into a parked Jeep at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads.

Clark said Larin-Garcia killed the trio because they witnessed the murder of Rivera.

Larin-Garcia “set about methodically killing the only other three people on Earth who could describe what had happened out in front of (Rivera’s) apartment building,” the prosecutor said at the time.

Killed inside the car were Jacob Montgomery, 19, Juan Duarte Raya, 18, and Yuliana Garcia, 17, who was driving.

Police testified during the hearing that Larin-Garcia was found by responding officers hiding under a pickup truck just blocks from the scene of the car crash, and he was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of various abrasions.

Larin-Garcia then fled from the hospital, where police had been questioning him, and ran to the home of a friend, prosecutors said.

Palm Springs police Detective Steve Grissom testified during the hearing that the friend went to Larin-Garcia’s mother’s home to retrieve fresh clothing for the suspect and his identification from a wallet. Later in the day, the friend also bought bandages for Larin-Garcia, along with a Greyhound bus ticket to Florida under the name “Joseph Browning,” Grissom testified.

At some point that day, Larin-Garcia shaved his head to change his appearance, then the friend drove him to the Greyhound bus station in Indio, where he was arrested, Grissom testified.