Man Suspected of Beating, Trying to Kill Woman on Perris Street

A 26-year-old man suspected of trying to beat a woman to death on a Perris street was being held Monday in lieu of $1 million bail.

Edward Allonzo Sayas was arrested in the predawn hours Sunday after the alleged attack in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, near Nuevo Road. He was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of attempted murder, vandalism and resisting arrest.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Sheree Anthony, about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Sayas allegedly began beating the woman, whose name was not released, in open view of passers-by, inflicting moderate injuries until a witness rushed to the victim’s aid.

Sayas fled the scene as deputies were called, but was located nearby minutes later, Anthony said. He suffered minor injuries during both his alleged attack on the woman and during a scuffle with deputies.

Sayas was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The woman was taken to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment and is in recovery, according to Anthony.

A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed, nor was the relationship between the suspect and victim.