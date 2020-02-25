Riverside County Resident Aboard Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Riverside County resident who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), although the individual is expected to fully recover.

The individual, whose name and identifying information are being withheld to protect their privacy, is being housed at a Northern California medical facility, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. The individual is listed in good condition.

This individual is being closely monitored and all early indications are that there are no exposures in Riverside County, Kaiser said. There continue to be no locally acquired confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The cruise ship was on a 14-day cruise that started last month with more than 2,600 passengers, some of whom have tested positive for the illness.