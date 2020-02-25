Water Pipes Burst at Elementary School in Mecca

An irrigation pipe broke Tuesday morning at Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca, according to CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera.

It is unknown at exactly what time the pipes broke, but a staff member confirmed it was before school started.

Dr. Gandera says the pipe is, “currently being addressed. The main water line to the school is not damaged. The school has water and is functioning normally with the exception of a few classrooms that had to move to other classrooms.

Students and staff are safe and students are learning as they do on any other day.”