Marijuana Use In 65+ Age Group on Rise

Grandma’s medicine cabinet looks different these days.

“I think our biggest and fastest moving part of our store is definitely wellness products. So whether its a topical for your skin or something under the tongue,” said Cannabis science Chansce Pittard.

More than half of the customer base at The Leaf El Paseo are seniors.

“55 and over is 60-70% of our market,” Said The Leaf El Paseo Owner, Paul Cotterell.

A trend that’s only growing.

“You know when we saw at the beginning a stigma, we are starting to see that break down,” said Cotterell.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association from 2006 to 2018, The number of seniors using weed has quadrupled.

“So we had a big senior appreciation discount for our seniors and we saw over 300 people come in and a lot of excited people,” said Cotterell.

The problem is the older you get, the more likely you’re already on a prescribed medication. So how do you know if that mixes with marijuana? Studies find possible interactions with blood thinners. That’s not all, those with past heart attacks could also be at risk if using marijuana.

“We never prescribe here. We have great recommendations, but above all else we say talk to your doctor first making sure that there are not interactions. In general Cannabis is safe but we want to make sure if you’re using it, it is the right fit for them,” said Pittard

An additional concern for many baby boomers, is how marijuana has changed over the years.

“A lot of people that are coming to us that tried in 60’s and 70’s. Its a whole new world its about educating about the advances of cannabis. Definitely the ptence has changed but really the science has grown immensely,” said Cotterell.