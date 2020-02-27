CSUSB, Palm Desert Cancels Anti-Islam Class After Strong Complaints

A class taught at California State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is receiving tough criticism and being called Anti-Islamic.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Los Angeles is now asking for an explanation and an apology. NBC Palms Springs spoke to CAIR-LA and the university to see what will be done moving forward.

“The history of Islam, from Mohammed to Isis. Imagine starting a class that says the history of Christianity from Jesus to the KKK,” exclaimed Hussam Ayloush, Executive Director of CAIR-LA.”

A PowerPoint slide during class claimed Arabs are not moral people, calling them liars and cheaters. A student then reached out to a civil rights and advocacy group on American-Islamic relations.

“We wanted to bring their attention to the fact that this is happening. we ask them for a quick apology, a cancelation of this circus that claims to be a class and for a clear clarification of their vetting process,” explained Ayloush.

And when we asked if the professor would be teaching classes here in the future, there was no clear answer.

“I’m not making any future decision at this moment,” said Dr. Jake Zhu, Dean of CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.

The university has canceled the class overnight, but CAIR-LA says that just isn’t enough.

“They have yet to apologize for the hurt, the defamation, the bigotry that happened under their name, they have yet to clarify what is their vetting process, how do we know this is not going to happen again,” explained Ayloush

When asking the university how they plan on handling their vetting process for future classes, they said they have no comment at this time.