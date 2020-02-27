Gusty Santa Ana Winds Expected in Riverside County

Gusty Santa Ana winds will buffet parts of Riverside County Thursday, but the winds are expected to die down by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until noon Thursday in the Riverside metropolitan area, the Riverside County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning — but not the Coachella Valley.

Winds out of the northeast Thursday morning are expected to be between 10- 15 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph near the foothills and adjacent valleys, forecasters said.

The winds are not expected to significantly elevate the risk of wildfires because humidity levels are around average and brush in the region is not critically dry, according to the NWS.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through mountain passes.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 83 degrees in Riverside, 82 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 82 in the Coachella Valley and 83 in Temecula and Hemet.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Friday, then drop further on Saturday, with a storm system set to arrive as early as Saturday night to bring a chance of rain through Monday, forecasters said.