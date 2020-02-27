Man Arrested for Allegedly Knifing Acquaintance to Death in Hemet

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 63-year-old acquaintance nearly two months ago in Hemet was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Hyder Mahdi Jaffer was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Jaffer is suspected of killing Inder Jit during a confrontation on the evening of Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of East Oakland Avenue, near San Jacinto Avenue.

According to Hemet police Lt. Jeff Davis, Jit was in his car, parked outside a business, when the alleged attack occurred. There was no word on a possible motive.

The victim was discovered by passers-by, who called 911.

Davis said patrol officers arrived within a few minutes and found Jit suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaffer was immediately identified as a person of interest, and detectives spoke to him soon after the stabbing. Davis said sufficient evidence was gathered to obtain an arrest warrant, resulting in the suspect’s arrest on Oakland Avenue Wednesday morning.

Jaffer has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.