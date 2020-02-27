Riverside Metropolitan Area Among 25 Top Performers Economically: Report

The Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metropolitan area remained Wednesday on the list of the 25 top-performing regional economies throughout the United States in an annual survey, but the metro location slipped compared to last year.

The Santa Monica-based Milken Institute’s “Best Performing Cities 2020: Where America’s Jobs Are Created & Sustained” showed Riverside metro landed at 25 in an assessment of 200 large metropolises in 2019.

The Riverside area was ranked No. 15 in the previous year’s assessment.

The survey examines various economic indicators to determine rankings, including job growth, composite wage and salary growth, innovation and technology trends from which the surveyed locations have benefited.

“The top-performing cities have cohesive strategies that allow them to weather economic storms and leverage their assets for sustained growth,” said Kevin Klowden, executive director of the Milken Center for Regional Economics.

The Riverside metro area scored in the top 10 for five-year job growth, but it received a much lower score — near No. 40 — for one-year growth in wages and salaries, according to the survey.

In addition to the Inland Empire’s central cities, other California locations that earned places in the top 25 were San Francisco-Redwood City- South San Francisco at No. 1, San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara at No. 5 and Oakland-Hayward-Berkeley at No. 17.

The complete list is available at https://milkeninstitute.org/reports/best-performing-cities-2020.