Stolen Lincoln Navigator With Casket and Body Inside Found

Authorities Thursday found a black Lincoln Navigator with a casket and body inside that was stolen near a church in an unincorporated area between Arcadia and Pasadena, and a suspect was taken into custody after the vehicle crashed during a chase.

The hearse was reported stolen about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

About 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle was spotted and chased by law enforcement authorities, and it crashed on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Vernon Avenue in the south Los Angeles area.

The casket and body were inside the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

NBC4 has reported the body was a woman’s and the keys to the Navigator were left in the ignition.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Wednesday night.