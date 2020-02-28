CVUSD Bus Driver Arrested for Lewd Acts with a Child

In October of 2019 deputies from the Thermal Sheriff Station were notified that a Coachella Valley Unified School District employee (bus driver) had previously inappropriately touched a student on several occasions.

Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff Station were notified and assumed the investigation, which led to the discovery of several other students reporting the same allegations.

During this investigation it was discovered that Jose Luis Moncada, 64-years-old of Desert Hot Springs, had previously inappropriately touched several students while conducting his duties as a school bus driver during the year 2010.

On February 28, 2020 Moncada was located at his place of employment and arrested in the 87000 block of Avenue 57 in Thermal. Moncada was later transported and booked at the county jail in Indio for multiple charges of lewd acts with a minor.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Herrera by calling 760-863-8460.