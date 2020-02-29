Wind Advisory: High winds expected until Monday

Wind advisory in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon to 3 a.m. Monday morning.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected. The strongest winds will surface on the mountains ridges and down the eastern slopes into the lower deserts.

The strong winds are expected to blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result as well. Visibilities will be reduced in blowing sand.

High impact areas in the Coachella Valley include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, I-10 and Highway 111. In the San Diego County deserts, Borrego Springs, Ocotillo Wells, the Anza Borrego Desert and I-8 may all be impacted by strong winds. In the High Desert, Highways 395, 18, 247 and I-15 may all be impacted by reduced visibilities in blowing sand.

Travelers are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.