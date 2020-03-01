Arrest Made During Grow House Raid

A woman suspected of running an illegal marijuana grow house in San Jacinto remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies served a search warrant on a home shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Sweet Clover Loop, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Julio Olguin.

Inside, deputies allegedly found over 2,700 marijuana plants at various stages of growth in nine makeshift grow rooms. They also found two digital scales, 51 lamps with ballasts, 30 fans and packaging material.

A Southern California Edison crew also found an illegal electrical by- pass underneath the electrical meter, Olguin said. SCE estimated the theft of utilities at $65,000.

As deputies were searching the home, a vehicle was seen leaving the residence. Deputies followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over. Inside the car, they found “additional evidence related to a marijuana grow,” Olguin said.

The driver, Meifeng Chen, 40, of Arcadia was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of theft of utilities, marijuana cultivation and marijuana sales.