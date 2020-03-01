Pete Buttigieg Drops out of Presidential Race

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN.

The former mayor became the first gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates for a major party’s nomination.

After success in Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg’s campaign struggled to keep momentum. The former mayor’s struggled to win over voters of color, a key base to the Democratic Party, in Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg finished significantly behind the race’s frontrunners in those two states. The mayor’s lack of momentum heading into Super Tuesday sunk the upstart campaign.

A support event was held in Palm Springs on Sunday afternoon. Attendees found out about the news during the event. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates.