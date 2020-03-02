Chance of Rain, Snow Continues Monday in Riverside County

A storm system off the coast of Southern California will bring a chance of rain showers in Riverside County Monday, along with a chance of light snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will last until 10 a.m. Monday in the Riverside County mountains.

Snow levels will be around 4,000 feet Monday morning and Idyllwild is expected to get between 1-4 inches of snow, meaning some mountain roads could be icy and visibility could be low because of falling snow, forecasters said.

The low-pressure storm system behind the cold weather will make its way south during the day and exit Southern California by Monday evening.

Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch throughout the county, according to the NWS.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 40% in the Coachella Valley, the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass, while the mountains have a 50% chance.

A wind advisory will last until noon Tuesday in the Riverside metropolitan area.

Gusty winds out of the north will continue through Tuesday morning, with wind gusts expected to top out at 40 mph Monday evening between the Cajon Pass and Corona, forecasters said.

Temperatures will heat up on Tuesday, then remain around average until dropping again heading into the weekend.

High temperatures Monday could reach 68 degrees in Riverside, 68 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 72 in the Coachella Valley, 44 in Idyllwild and 63 in Temecula and Hemet.