Firefighters On Front Lines of Coronavirus Response

Over the weekend 25 firefighters, seven paramedics and two police officers in Washington state who responded to people infected with coronavirus were quarantined. Now, four Orange County Firefighters are taking measures after transporting a person with coronavirus-like symptoms. This is wake up call for first responders around the country.

“The Palm Springs Fire Department we’re taking it very seriously,” says Captain Nathan Gunkel, with the Palm Springs Fire Department.

Gunkel says when they’re dispatched they get basic information that will help determine what they do when they get there and they’re following CDC recommendations, “The recommendations are that all first responders when responding to persons possibly infected with the coronavirus is to wear both respiratory and eye protection.”

Everyday brings new information. This virus has them reassessing their procedures constantly and making changes.

“Initially we were carrying our N-95 masks with us and then if we decided during the assessment to put them on but as of today, with any flu-like symptom responses we’re putting on our masks prior to entering the residences,” he says.

These masks are a critical tool that help keep our first responders safe.

“It is airborne so we need to keep all the droplets getting in through their mouths, nose or eyes,” he says.

But as the department tried sourcing them on Monday, they ran into issues.

“Because the community basically went and bought all the masks up we’re unable to purchase any more at this time … out of stock with nothing expected until June first,” he says.

They like many other health officials are making a plea.

“Please save them for the first responders and the medical personnel … we understand, if we’re down who, who does step up to help,” says Gunkel.

Here are the CDC recommendations for use of masks from their website: