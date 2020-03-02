Overnight Closures Scheduled on 60 Freeway Monday Evening to Friday

Multiple lanes on the Pomona (60) Freeway will be shut down Monday evening and every night until Saturday in Jurupa Valley for the ongoing “60 Swarm,” according to Caltrans.

Beginning at 9 p.m., two of four lanes on the eastbound 60 will be taken out of service, and up to four of five lanes on the westbound 60 will be closed while crews work on a series of infrastructure improvements that began last summer.

According to Caltrans, the closures on the eastbound side will generally be from Valley Way in Jurupa Valley to the 60/91/215 interchange in downtown Riverside. On the westbound side, the closures will run from Country Village Road in Jurupa Valley to Euclid Avenue in Ontario.

The closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and another round of shutdowns will repeat Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, Wednesday night to Thursday morning, Thursday night to Friday morning, and Friday night to Saturday morning, during the same hours, according to Caltrans.

The work, which has resulted in snarled traffic conditions, even in the middle of the night, is a central part the 60 Swarm.

Altogether, the project covers a 20-mile stretch, from Chino to downtown Riverside.

The other part of the project is comprised of bridge replacements, costing $23 million, focusing on the Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino, which are all set to be razed and replaced with new spans. Alternating east- and westbound lane closures for the bridge work started in July.

Most of the overnight lane closures related to the bridge replacements are occurring between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street in Chino.