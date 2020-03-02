Protesters Gather Outside LA District Attorney’s House; Husband Points Gun

A protest outside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s residence early Monday was punctuated by the appearance of Lacey’s husband, who pointed a handgun out the front door and told people to leave his property.

Officers were sent to the 17900 block of Mayerling Street at 5:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

Video was posted of a man identified by reporters at the scene as Lacey’s husband opening a front door and pointing a handgun out the door and gesturing.

“This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house,” activist Jasmyne Cannick said in a tweet.

“For clarity for folks outside of Los Angeles who don’t know the history, @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles) has been trying to meet with their elected District Attorney for years. She hasn’t met with the Black community since 2016,” Cannick tweeted.

According to CBS2, the early morning protest — which included demonstrators in the driveway with signs, bullhorns and chairs — called for Lacey to come outside to have a community meeting with them.

Lacey, the county’s first black and first woman district attorney, is in a tight race for reelection.