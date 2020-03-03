Congress, Assembly Races Face Coachella Valley Voters on Election Day

Three Republicans are vying to unseat a Democratic Coachella Valley congressman in Tuesday’s election, while an independent assemblyman from the High Desert who recently left the GOP is hoping to fend off an opponent from his old party.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, represents the 36th Congressional District, which covers an area stretching from San Jacinto on the west to Blythe on the east. Ruiz, an emergency room physician, snatched the district from Republican Mary Bono in an upset win in 2012, and has since secured multiple double-digit reelection victories.

His Republican competitors also hail from the Coachella Valley. Erin Cruz and Milo Stevanovich, both of Palm Springs, and Patrice Kimbler, of Desert Hot Springs, are seeking to take the seat back for the GOP.

Joy Miedecke, president of East Valley Republican Women Federated, opted against endorsing a candidate due to the number of Republicans in the race.

“When there is more than one Republican running in a primary election, our bylaws do not allow us endorse,” she told City News Service.

Voters will also have the opportunity to choose a Democratic write-in candidate, Gina Chapa of Indio. Chapa ran unsuccessfully for the Indio City Council in 2016, and is challenging Ruiz, for whom she used to work as a director of constituent services.

The race to represent the 42nd Assembly District, which encompasses parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, includes a Democrat, a Republican and an incumbent who identifies as neither. The race has political overtones more reminiscent of a national election than that of a state one.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, who has represented the district since 2014, defected from the GOP in December. Days later, the California Republican Party Board of Directors rescinded its endorsement of Mayes, saying in a statement, “Chad has let the Republican Party down just as he let down the voters of California.”

On Twitter, Mayes sought to explain his rationale for departing his old party, and while not taking a direct swipe at President Donald Trump, he referenced national “political discord.”

“Really simply: It’s because of my frustration with the way our political system is working today,” Mayes wrote. “The political discord in the country is tearing us apart. Unfortunately, all politics is no longer local. It’s national.”

The 42-year-old former Yucca Valley City Council member is now running without a party preference. His Republican challenger, San Jacinto Mayor Andrew Kotyuk, rushed to pull papers following Mayes’ departure from the party. Kotyuk has openly voiced support for Trump.

Kotyuk is “not only a true patriot, but a strong supporter of President Trump’s fight against the liberal socialists who would destroy our American economy.” according to his campaign website.

Kotyuk has served on the San Jacinto City Council since 2010. Professionally, he runs a natural gas company.

On the Democratic side is Hemet lawyer DeniAntionette Mazingo. She has notched a host of high-profile endorsements, including California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state Controller Betty Yee and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

The top two vote-getters in each of the races will advance to the November general election.