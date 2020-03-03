Desert Wildlife Celebration Returns This Weekend

The Living Desert Zoo and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will present an educational event this weekend on desert wildlife and how to help preserve and protect it.

The Desert Wildlife Celebration returns Saturday for its third year at the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms and is designed for all ages.

“One aspect of The Living Desert’s mission is to educate the public about desert wildlife and this free event is a great opportunity to do just that,” said James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation at the Palm Desert zoo. “One of our desert tortoise ambassadors will be there and we encourage everyone to come out and learn how to help protect our desert animals.”

A variety of interactive educational experiences are planned, as well as games and crafts, a photo booth and face painting, all geared toward celebrating desert wildlife.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tortoise Rock Casino’s Live at the Rock music venue, located at 73829 Baseline Road.