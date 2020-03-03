Dow tumbles 700 points after the Fed’s surprising news about the economy

(CNN) — Stocks went on a wild ride Tuesday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a half-point to help insulate the US economy from the global coronavirus outbreak.

Wild swings followed the unscheduled announcement until investors made up their minds around midday: The Fed’s rate was bad news for the economy. Stocks were sharply down.

The Dow was down more 700 points, or 2.7%, in the early afternoon. The index was at one point Tuesday rose by nearly 400 points.

The broader S&P 500 was down 2.5%. The index logged its best day in more than two years Monday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5%.

Although lower interest rates are good for stocks, making borrowing cheaper, the emergency cut also was a signal that the US economy could be in serious trouble because of the virus outbreak.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed in a press conference Tuesday that the US economy remains strong but that the strain on industries like tourism and travel, as well as supply chains, was becoming apparent in sentiment surveys.

Stocks’ pullback into negative territory showed just how aggressively the market had already priced in a rate cut, said Sebastien Galy, senior market strategist at Nordea.

The surprise move by the Fed followed a wild rally Monday in which the Dow recorded its highest point-gain in history. Stocks had soared because investors came to expect the Fed would cut rates. But not this soon, and perhaps not this much.

Market expectations for an interest rate cut at the Fed’s March 18 meeting had been at 100% at the market open Monday, even though Fed officials spoke out last week against cutting interest rates right away. The emergency rate cut was the first since the last financial crisis.

Finance officials from the world’s seven largest advanced economies, known as the G7, failed to calm investors’ nerves about the outbreak earlier Tuesday, as the group said it would not coordinate interest rate cuts and made no commitment to fiscal stimulus to stave off the economic fallout.

“The biggest thing that’s being missed today is that the Fed has to cut to provide headroom for the global economy, particularly in places like Hong Kong where their exchange rates are pegged to the US dollar,” said Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager at InfraCap, in emailed comments.

The dollar commonly falls when interest rates come down. This could ease global growth concerns, Hatfield said.

Lower Fed rates also have investors paying particular attention to Treasury yields, which are driven in part by future interest rate expectations. The 10-year bond yield is hovering just above 1%, near an all-time low. Bond yields and prices move opposite to each other. As investors piled into the safe haven Treasuries over the past weeks, bond prices got pushed higher.

The-CNN-Wire