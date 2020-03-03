100-Acre Blaze Erupts in Santa Ana River Bottom Near Norco; Evacuations Ordered

A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday in the Santa Ana River bottom on the east end of Norco, blackening roughly 100 acres in an hour amid stiff winds and forcing home evacuations.

The blaze was reported about 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Arlington and California avenues, within the Hidden Valley Wildlife Area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews from the county and city of Riverside were sent to the location and encountered flames burning in thick vegetation. A battalion chief at the scene described the wildfire as “well established” with the potential to expand to 1,000 acres if unchecked.

Homes on California Avenue, between Grulla Court and North Drive, as well as along Filly Lane, were placed under mandatory evacuation, according to the fire department.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to reports from the scene.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the fire.