NBCares: Read Across America Day

In 1997, the National Education Association created “Read Across America” day as an initiative on reading for elementary school children. It’s observed across the country on March 2, which is the famed children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

And here in the Coachella Valley it’s a very important day for the volunteer readers who are part of Coachella Valley Bookpals and their leader, Tere Britton, who founded the nonprofit 13-years-ago.