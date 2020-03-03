Open State Senate Seat Among Multi-Candidate Races in Riverside County

Five candidates will be competing Tuesday in a special election to fill a state Senate seat representing eastern Riverside County that was vacated last year.

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, registered nurse Anna Nevenic, Riverside County Board of Education member Elizabeth Romero, business owner John Schwab and businesswoman Joy Silver are in contention for the 28th Senate District seat.

Former Sen. Jeff Stone resigned his position on Nov. 1 to take the reins as the Trump administration’s western regional director for the U.S. Department of Labor, leaving the 28th District without a senator.

If one of the candidates earns a majority of votes Tuesday, that person will be the new senator. However, if there’s no majority winner, the top two vote-getters in the primary will square off in a May 12 special election called by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Melendez, who has represented the 67th Assembly District since 2012, is standing on her anti-tax record, public safety advocacy and pro-job growth positions in campaign literature.

The U.S. Navy veteran and mother of five says that if elected, she will seek improvements to the state’s water storage infrastructure and will “stand up to special interests to protect small businesses and push for more good paying jobs.”

Nevenic promises to “fight for education, health care reforms, the creation of well-paid jobs, making college tuition affordable and making sure that our senior citizens get the protection and security they deserve.”

According to Romero’s campaign, healthcare access and higher education opportunities will be among her top priorities if elected, while Schwab is foremost concerned with preservation of Second Amendment rights, as well as other fundamental freedoms.

The last special election for state Senate in Riverside County occurred in 2010, when the late John Benoit vacated his 37th Senate District seat to serve on the county Board of Supervisors, representing the Fourth District.

The 37th District was redrawn after the 2010 Census, and much of it was incorporated into what is now the 28th District.