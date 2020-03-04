California Reports First Coronavirus Death

Placer County Public Health is reporting that a resident has died of COVID-19, according to NBC Bay Area.

The person, an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the first to die from the illness in California.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.