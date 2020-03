Car Crashes Through Restaurant on El Paseo

An SUV crashed through a restaurant on El Paseo Wednesday morning.

The restaurant, located at 73405 El Paseo, belongs to Mastro’s Steakhouse.

Police responded to the area just before 11:00am to find a Tesla SUV backed through the building.

Sources on scene say an elderly woman was seen exiting the vehicle and refused treatment from paramedics.

The restaurant is closing down that particular area, but are expected to be open during normal hours.

Photos Courtesy of Adam Smith.