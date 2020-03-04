Woman Struck, Killed in Motorized Scooter While Crossing Hemet Street

A pickup driver who struck and fatally injured a 60-year- old woman on a motorized mobility-assistance scooter in Hemet did not see the woman as he was making a turn, authorities said Wednesday.

Kathryn Hann of Hemet died Tuesday morning from injuries she suffered a day earlier when she was hit at the intersection of Mayberry Avenue and Palm Street.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson, about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Hann was riding her wheelchair-shaped scooter east on Mayberry and stopped before crossing at Palm.

About that time, the pickup driver, whose identity was not disclosed, came to a stop at Palm while going west on Mayberry, Dickson said.

“The scooter chair continued eastbound across Palm,” he said. “The driver of the truck did not see the scooter chair and made a left turn to go south on Palm, colliding into the scooter chair at about 10-15 mph. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in this collision.”

Hann was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where she died in the predawn hours Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, Dickson said, and anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-765-2400.