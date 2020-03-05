Border Patrol Apprehends Two Dangerous Men on the Same Day

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported gang member and a convicted sex offender on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at around 6:02 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately half a mile east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as David De Jesus Leiva-Arevalo, a 21-year-old Salvadorian national, is a self-admitted Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 gang member with a criminal history.

Leiva is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

The second incident occurred at around 11:21 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Juan Carlos Castanon, a 48-year-old Mexican national, had a conviction on May 5, 1990, for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts W/Child Under 14” out of Santa Clara. The man was sentenced to six months confinement and five years probation for his conviction.

Castanon is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 29 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.