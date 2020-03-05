Man, 91, Missing, Last Seen in Thousand Palms, Silver Alert Issued

A Silver Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday morning for a 91-year-old man who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition and was last seen in Thousand Palms.

Benjamin Camargo was last seen near Calle Helene and La Canada Way about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the CHP.

Camargo is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6ARH233, the CHP said.

Camargo suffers from an undisclosed medical condition and may become disoriented.

Anyone who sees Camargo was asked to call 911.

The purpose of the Silver Alert program is to establish a quick response system designed to issue and coordinate alerts following the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of an elderly person, or a person who is developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired, according to the CHP.