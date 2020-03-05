Login
77° F
70° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
Sports
National
#Trending
Weekly Rundown
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Lifestyle
Desert Living
Entertainment
NBCares
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
On-Demand
Contests
tv
77° F
70° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast 3 5 2020
tvguy321
March 5, 2020 9:13 PM
March 5, 2020 9:13 PM
Most Popular Stories
Community
Video
Petition to cancel Coachella circulates after Coronavirus concerns
March 5, 2020
Local
Video
NBC Palm Springs Viewer Donates Masks to Palm Springs Fire Department
March 5, 2020
National
American Samoa
Congresswoman
Presidential Candidate
Presidential Nominee
Presidential Race
Representative Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard
United States
Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president
March 5, 2020
Crime
Local
Breaking News
Cathedral City
Coachella
Coachella Valley
Desert Hot Springs
Indio
KMIR
La Quinta
Local
NBC
News
Palm Desert
Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
Television
Traffic
TV
Weather
Trial Underway for Coachella Man Accused in Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing Death
March 5, 2020
#trending
Alcohol
Drink
Hard Seltzer
New Flavors
New Release
Seltzer
Social Media
Spiked Seltzer
trending
White Claw
White Claw adds three new fan-demanded flavors
March 5, 2020
View More
Related Articles
Local
NBC Palm Springs Viewer Donates Masks to Palm Springs Fire Department
Crime
Local
Trial Underway for Coachella Man Accused in Ex-Girlfriend’s Stabbing Death
Crime
Local
Woman Who Kept nearly 100 Cats in Wretched Conditions Pleads Guilty to Felony