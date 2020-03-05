Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president

(CNN) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president, despite low national polling numbers and winning only two pledged delegates in the nominating contests so far.

The Hawaii Democrat’s two delegates came from American Samoa, a US territory that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won on Super Tuesday. (Bloomberg has since dropped out of the race.)

The congresswoman, who has not polled above 1% in recent national surveys, is heading to Las Vegas this weekend to campaign. Gabbard will attend a town hall moderated by the nonprofit National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, according to a release by her campaign. The group advocates legalizing nonmedical marijuana in the US.

Gabbard’s campaign continues even as several of her rivals have ended their own presidential bids in recent days. This week, candidates who were once in the top tier of contenders dropped out, including former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

What started out as a wide Democratic primary field has now narrowed to three candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Gabbard.

Gabbard is an Iraq War veteran who was elected to Congress in 2012, and has staked out a distinctly anti-interventionist foreign policy.

She qualified for some of the Democratic National Committee debates in 2019 but has not met the debate thresholds this year. The DNC has not announced the criteria to qualify for the next debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univison on March 15 in Arizona.

Gabbard has vowed to stay in the presidential race until the Democratic National Convention, according to Business Insider. CNN has reached out to Gabbard’s campaign for comment on the congresswoman’s plans now that the field has narrowed.

A candidate must earn 1,991 delegates to become the Democratic nominee. Delegates are representatives elected in primaries and caucuses who will be responsible for choosing the presidential and vice-presidential nominees at the parties’ national conventions.

The-CNN-Wire