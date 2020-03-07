Murrieta Valley High Closed after Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

MURRIETA (CNS) – An employee at Murrieta Valley High School who

recently traveled to a country with a known coronavirus outbreak tested

positive for the virus and a decision was made by school district officials

today to close the school until testing of the affected employee is complete.

The closure will go into effect Monday, according to a statement from

the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

In addition to the school employee “public health officials have also

issued exclusion orders to 71 students instructing them to self

quarantine,” the district announced.

The students may have come into contact

with the sick individual and the order was given to prevent students and school

personnel from becoming ill, according to district officials.

“While I want to reassure the students, families and staff at MVHS

that the risk of transmission is low, I support the school district’s decision

to temporarily close the school until testing is complete,” said Riverside

County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

District officials said their top priority is “the health and safety

of our students and staff, and we take this responsibility seriously.”

Parents with specific questions for Murrieta Valley USD officials can

call 951-304-1795 between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday or send an email to

mvusdinfo@mvusd.org.