Murrieta Valley High Closed after Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

MURRIETA (CNS) – An employee at Murrieta Valley High School who
recently traveled to a country with a known coronavirus outbreak tested
positive for the virus and a decision was made by school district officials
today to close the school until testing of the affected employee is complete.
The closure will go into effect Monday, according to a statement from
the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.
In addition to the school employee “public health officials have also
issued exclusion orders to 71 students instructing them to self
quarantine,” the district announced.
The students may have come into contact
with the sick individual and the order was given to prevent students and school
personnel from becoming ill, according to district officials.
“While I want to reassure the students, families and staff at MVHS
that the risk of transmission is low, I support the school district’s decision
to temporarily close the school until testing is complete,” said Riverside
County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.
District officials said their top priority is “the health and safety
of our students and staff, and we take this responsibility seriously.”
Parents with specific questions for Murrieta Valley USD officials can
call 951-304-1795 between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday or send an email to
mvusdinfo@mvusd.org.