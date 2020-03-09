BNP Fans Fill Public Tennis Courts After Tournament Cancellation

On Monday morning, tennis fans were still wrapping their heads around what comes next. What would have been a hustling, bustling first day of the BNP Paribas Open was filled with confusion and frustration.

“All the way here for nothin’,” one Colorado driver said while stopping by the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

The three new cases of Coronavirus in the Coachella Valley has brought the total number of confirmed cases to four. Riverside county health officials confirmed six cases of Coronavirus in Riverside County.

Due to this outbreak, the BNP Paribas Open is the first major sporting event to be cancelled in the U.S.

County officials announced a public-health emergency at a press conference on Sunday after confirming a patient was being treated at Eisenhower Medical Center.

“I’m thinking they were all finding out at the end,” Idaho tourist, Nancy Hughes, said.

Hughes was at the tennis grounds on Sunday for the Oracle Challenger Series before the decision was made. In hindsight, she said things seemed a little off.

“They were being vague about the parking and about, you know, whether or not it’s a free day,” she said.

Monday was supposed to be a “free day” at the tournament. BNP said it’s offering full refunds through its website, www.bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus, or a credit to next year’s event.

Unfortunately, plane flights were more of a financial hit than tournament tickets for some travelers.

Zeny Umoquit and her husband traveled from Canada to enjoy their first BNP experience. Instead, they found themselves soaking in the sun at the Palm Desert Civic Center tennis courts.

“If we can’t watch tennis, we’ll play!” they said.

The courts were full with long wait lines for most of the day. Several people that NBC Palm Springs spoke with said they’re staying in town but looking for other things to do.

There is a possibility the tournament could be rescheduled in the future.