Desert Sands Unified School District Issues “Health Update”

Desert Sands Unified School District issued a “health update” regarding growing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s the release:

The impact of coronavirus has reached the Coachella Valley with at least one confirmed case at Eisenhower Medical Center. We have been told by Riverside County Health that there is currently no link to our schools.

Please know that we continue to work with local, county, and state public health officials who provide direction on school closures. Guidelines for coronavirus prevention have been shared in previous communications and are available below.

Our classrooms and offices are being cleaned and disinfected on a more focused basis with attention to areas most likely to have had student contact. These areas include desks, doorknobs, cafeterias, and bathrooms.

In the event of school closures, meals will be available for pickup for students on the free and reduced lunch program at locations throughout the district.

Online curriculum content may be made available to students should schools be closed. Other plans for emergency procedures are also being created. Travel and field trip requests are being reviewed so that we have plans in place should adjustments be necessary.

Be assured that we are considering all options and eventualities. We remain in constant contact with the health department and state officials. As information becomes available we will continue to reach out to you with details.

The California Department of Public Health has issued the following information and preventative actions:

Stay home when sickRemain at home until the fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Seek immediate medical care if symptoms become more severe, e.g., high fever or difficulty breathing.

Use “respiratory etiquette”Cover cough with a tissue or sleeve. Follow the direction on the posters that you will soon be receiving.

Provide adequate supplies within easy reach, including tissues and trash cans.

Wash hands frequentlyEncourage hand washing by students and staff through education, scheduled time for handwashing, and the provision of adequate supplies.

Encourage students to routinely clean their personal devices

Thank you so much for your support. Should you have additional questions, please email workingtogether@desertsands.us

