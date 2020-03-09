I-10 Tuneup Construction Between Banning, Cabazon Includes Lane, Ramp Closures

Highway construction along Interstate 10 between Banning and Cabazon will resume Monday, and Caltrans advised motorists to be prepared for lane and ramp closures during the nighttime and early morning hours throughout the week.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Daytime work, which is restricted to the eastbound center median, is scheduled daily from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon and includes no lane closures, according to Caltrans.

But lane closures could possibly bring each direction down to one lane at times between Banning and Cabazon from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, where crews will be working in the center median, as well as doing shoulder work.

Intermittent ramp closures are also scheduled throughout the week at three ramps in Banning: 22nd Street, Malki Road and Hargrove. The ramps could close anywhere between 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

No daytime lane closures are currently planned, said Terri Kasinga, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began in February and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022. The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in Cabazon. The next phase will include roadways between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is paid for predominately with Senate Bill 1 money, also known as the “gas tax.” The remainder is through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.