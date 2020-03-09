Storm Expected To Bring Rain in Riverside County Through Friday Afternoon

A slow-moving storm system is expected to arrive in Riverside County late Monday and could start dropping rain Monday evening, according to the NWS.

The system moving in from the southwest will bring a chance of rain throughout the county until Friday afternoon, with the most widespread rainfall expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to reach 2 inches in the Riverside metropolitan area, 2.1 inches in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 2 inches in the Riverside County mountains and 1.25 inches in the Coachella Valley.

Snow levels will drop to around 7,000 feet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light rain could fall Monday evening throughout the county, but the first significant showers aren’t expected until Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms everywhere except the Coachella Valley on Tuesday and Thursday.

High temperatures Monday could reach 72 degrees in Riverside, 72 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 73 in the Coachella Valley, 67 in Temecula and 70 in Hemet.

The system will move east out of the region by Friday night, but another storm system could bring a slight chance of rain on Sunday, forecasters said.