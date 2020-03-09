Xavier Prep to Test Distance Learning As Preparation for Emergency Events

Xavier College Prep will be testing an at home, distance learning scenario this week for all students at the Palm Desert Campus.

In an effort to be fully prepared for many unknown events, Xavier will close its doors for a day of professional development on Wednesday, March 11th. The campus will be in session on Thursday, March 12th, but with students at their homes and teachers in their classrooms on campus. All classes will meet again on campus and in person on Friday, March 13th.

This will allow the campus to test the process and effectiveness of utilizing their Google Classroom in the event of a mandated closure.

At this time there are no mandated closures in effect, however the school is using this as an opportunity to be prepared in the event of any emergency.

For more information on the closure at Xavier College Prep please contact Laura Hall at 760-408-7071 or President, Chris Alling at 760-601-3900. For general information on Xavier College Prep visit http://www.xavierprep.org or call 760-601-3900.