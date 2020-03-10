Dr. David Morris Chief Medical Officer of Desert Aids Project Share Facts of COVID-19

In a one-hour special, NBC Palm Springs shared facts not fear about COVID-19 and its spread within the Coachella Valley.

Dr. David Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Desert Aids Project, gives an overhead view of how infectious the virus is, shares information about Desert Aids Project Award recipient Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D. who is on the Presidential task force for Coronavirus and the possibility of a seasonal decline.

If you have any concerns or questions about Coronavirus, COVID-19, or would like to report possible symptoms or exposures call 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988.)

The phone lines are staffed 24-hours a day by registered nurses of Eisenhower Health.