Early Morning Homicide Investigation In Cathedral City

“At five o’clock I was woken up by the dog and thought it was the rain, and then at 7:15 a.m. the dog went crazy again and I heard all this screaming outside,” said Maureen Woodcock.

Maureen Woodcock then walks outside her home and finds a distraught family standing near this car.

“She was in shock and I have been around enough tragic events in my 75 years that I know what to do,” said Woodcock.

So she gave the only thing she could, warmth, to a complete stranger who just lost their loved one.

“I just wrapped her in a blanket and called 911 myself,” said Woodcock.

According to Cathedral City Police A body was located inside a black parked car on Mccallum Way in Cathedral City. A 32 year old man with an unknown number of gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on scene.

“This was at the corner of Avenida El Mundo and Mccallum Way. Further investigation led us to believe the male was deceased based on suspicious circumstances and causes at this time,” said Cathedral Police Commander, Paul Herrera.

The road closed for hours, only those who lived there are allowed beyond the crime scene tape. And for Maureen the Car just feet away form her front door is a reminder of one family’s heartbreak.

“I just feel bad for the family,” said Woodcock.

Investigators are asking for anyonw with information call Cathedral City Police.

“The investigation is new and ongoing at this time, we will update you,” said Herrera.

