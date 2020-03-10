Heavy Rain Expected, Thunderstorms Possible in Riverside County

Rain showers are expected throughout Riverside County Tuesday and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside metropolitan area.

A slow-moving Pacific storm system is behind the heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon and be followed by lighter rainfall through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will be consistent Tuesday morning and the heaviest showers are expected around midday, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Saturday are expected to reach 1.5 inches in the Riverside metropolitan area, 2.5 inches in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 5 inches in the Riverside County mountains and around 1 inch in the Coachella Valley.

Snow levels won’t drop below 7,000 feet for the duration of the storm, meaning no snow is expected in the county.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms everywhere except the Coachella Valley on Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Tuesday were expected to reach 67 degrees in Riverside, 63 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 64 in the Coachella Valley, 46 in Idyllwild, 60 in Temecula and 64 in Hemet.

The storm system is expected to move east out of the region by Saturday afternoon, then another storm system will bring a chance of light rain from Saturday night through Monday night, forecasters said.