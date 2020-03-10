Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Closed Due to Weather

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed Tuesday due to weather, tram officials said.

Normal tram operations are expected to resume Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Long Valley Ranger Station at the top of the tram reported 4 inches of snow overnight, the National Weather Service said.

The tramway opened in 1963 and is billed as the world’s largest rotating tram car. It carries visitors 2 1/2 miles to Mt. San Jacinto State Park, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of 8,516 feet, visitors can enjoy two restaurants, observation decks, a natural history museum, two documentary theaters and more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

More information can be found at http://www.pstramway.com.