Power Out for IID Customers in Coachella, La Quinta

Crews restored electricity to an estimated 349 customers in Coachella and were working to restore power to 45 customers in La Quinta, the Imperial Irrigation District reported.

An outage for 901 customers in Coachella was reported at 9:27 a.m., and for 685 customers in La Quinta at 6:11 a.m., according to the IID.

By noon, power had been restored to all of the Coachella residents and to all but about four dozen customers in La Quinta, the IID reported.

No reason for the outages was given, although the incidents occurred following a light rain that began last night and continued Tuesday morning throughout the Coachella Valley.