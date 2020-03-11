As Coronavirus Spreads World and Valley Stock Up On Toilet Paper

Since the coronavirus hit we’ve seen scenes people fighting over toilet paper.

Here in the valley people are hoarding it too. Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, and Target, every store we visited, shelves are wiped out.

“Absolutely no in zero toilet paper, no toilet paper in there at all,” says Chery’s Kovats who tried to get some at Target in Palm Desert.

“I was totally out, not realizing people are buying it everywhere they can get it and there’s not one single roll in Target,” says Dolores Okner.

Carlos was the lucky shopper who grabbed the last package of toilet paper at target in Palm Desert, “I guess lucky because everybody’s looking for it maybe so but, just a you know a normal shopper,” he says.

Stores just can’t keep up with demand. Costoco is now limiting purchases.

Many, like Les Kovats, don’t understand why people feel the urge to hoard it, “That’s pretty dumb that you know that everybody all of a sudden thinks they’re going to need wads and wads of toilet paper.”

But others like Rick O’Dey say they get it, “There’s a lot of fear and a lot of doubt in what the government is doing so that’s contributing to people’s panic.”

One thing everyone can agree on: that reason prevails and soon.

“We all have to look out for each other,” says Cheryl.