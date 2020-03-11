Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Last March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since Dec. 13 Wednesday, dropping 1.6 cents to $3.405, its lowest amount since March 22.

The average price has dropped seven consecutive days, decreasing 6.1 cents, including 1.5 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.7 cents less than one month ago but 13.6 cents more than one year ago. It has decreased 10.3 cents since the start of the year.

Analysts have attributed the dropping prices to reduced demand and falling oil prices, both the result of the spread of the coronavirus.